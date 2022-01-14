Anoncoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.00 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $89,028.24 and approximately $6.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anoncoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 58.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.