Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) vs. Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Lyft alerts:

This table compares Lyft and Capita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft -43.05% -68.30% -21.76% Capita N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lyft and Capita, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 0 8 22 0 2.73 Capita 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lyft presently has a consensus price target of $69.94, indicating a potential upside of 69.50%. Given Lyft’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lyft is more favorable than Capita.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Lyft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lyft and Capita’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $2.36 billion 5.95 -$1.75 billion ($3.71) -11.12 Capita $4.27 billion 0.19 $17.98 million N/A N/A

Capita has higher revenue and earnings than Lyft.

Risk and Volatility

Lyft has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capita has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Capita

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services. The company was founded by Rodney Malcolm Aldridge in 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.