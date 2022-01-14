Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

OTCMKTS:STRNY remained flat at $$38.25 during trading hours on Friday. 167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $40.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

