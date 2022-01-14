SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TLMD. Zacks Investment Research raised SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their target price on SOC Telemed from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SOC Telemed by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,236,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 712,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SOC Telemed by 9.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,006,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,403 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in SOC Telemed by 85.7% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SOC Telemed by 79.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,006,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLMD stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 827,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,328. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $87.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.04. SOC Telemed has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $9.48.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 77.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SOC Telemed will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.