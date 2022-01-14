Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Get Daseke alerts:

DSKE traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 269,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Daseke has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.09.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 81.07%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Daseke will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after buying an additional 70,649 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Daseke by 14.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 116,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 14,523.7% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 94,549 shares in the last quarter. 36.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.