DEAPcoin Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $98.20 million and $3.73 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00059749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,622,799,818 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

