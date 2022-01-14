Brokerages Anticipate Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $182.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will post $182.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported sales of $138.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year sales of $756.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $755.60 million to $757.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $858.20 million, with estimates ranging from $855.40 million to $861.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegro MicroSystems.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGM shares. Barclays increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,541. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average of $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 96.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 2,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $93,041.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $173,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,198,575 shares of company stock valued at $279,196,212. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,807,000 after buying an additional 1,234,086 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 19.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,802,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,518,000 after buying an additional 618,266 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after buying an additional 952,511 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,640,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,364,000 after buying an additional 165,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 22.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,855,000 after buying an additional 620,572 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.