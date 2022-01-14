Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) Receives C$16.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PVG. Cormark reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. downgraded shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of PVG traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$18.07. The company had a trading volume of 895,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,752. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.20. The stock has a market cap of C$3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.86. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of C$10.40 and a 52 week high of C$18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$184.88 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 1.0599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

