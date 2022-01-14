Analysts Set Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Price Target at C$85.56

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$85.56.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$85.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NTR stock traded up C$1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$90.31. 1,092,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,631. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$89.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$82.42. Nutrien has a 1-year low of C$62.80 and a 1-year high of C$99.10. The company has a market cap of C$51.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 10.0500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.