UnMarshal (MARSH) Market Capitalization Tops $2.85 Million

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, UnMarshal has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000933 BTC on exchanges. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00063795 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00074809 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.91 or 0.07682024 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,871.71 or 0.99591777 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00069467 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnMarshal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnMarshal using one of the exchanges listed above.

