Brokerages Expect Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. Excellon Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Excellon Resources.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). Excellon Resources had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 112.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Excellon Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.75. 58,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,204. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. Excellon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.36.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

