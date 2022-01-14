Landbox Hits One Day Trading Volume of $42,614.00 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Landbox has a market cap of $265,535.47 and $42,614.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded up 30.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00063518 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00074709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,295.01 or 0.07664614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,786.62 or 0.99527033 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00069532 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LANDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.