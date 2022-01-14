Analysts Set George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Price Target at C$148.14

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$151.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WN shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 price target (up previously from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$153.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of WN stock traded down C$1.74 on Friday, reaching C$140.07. 155,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,843. The company has a market cap of C$20.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$142.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$134.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64. George Weston has a one year low of C$91.95 and a one year high of C$150.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. George Weston’s payout ratio is 75.10%.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.52, for a total value of C$1,426,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$820,106.78. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 23,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.32, for a total transaction of C$3,359,193.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,400,034.72. Insiders have sold a total of 53,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,031 over the last ninety days.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

