ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives $36.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,553,000 after acquiring an additional 337,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,795 shares during the period. Serenity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Serenity Capital LLC now owns 5,961,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,928 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,456 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 416.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,855,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

ZTO stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,011,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 14.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.