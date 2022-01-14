Analysts Set Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Target Price at $12.56

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.44.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DNA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $1,331,539,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $1,054,722,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $912,171,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $83,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,242,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,071,259. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.45.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

