Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.18.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRZE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Braze alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BRZE traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $62.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,869. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $55.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.27.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Braze Company Profile

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.