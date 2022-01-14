Mary Lourdes Gibbons Sells 616 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Essent Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.34. The stock had a trading volume of 722,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,450. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.73. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESNT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Essent Group by 119.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Essent Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

