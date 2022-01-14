Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Buys 78,833 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 78,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $1,370,117.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 104,154 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,873,730.46.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 21,287 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $477,254.54.
- On Monday, November 15th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 24,400 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $548,268.00.
- On Friday, November 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 15,600 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.51 per share, with a total value of $351,156.00.
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 32,830 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $724,558.10.
- On Monday, November 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 302,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.31 per share, with a total value of $6,737,620.00.
- On Friday, November 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 46,130 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $1,039,308.90.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87.
- On Monday, November 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 130,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $2,923,200.00.
Shares of NYSE:CWAN traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,306. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $2,945,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $5,122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $1,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.
About Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.