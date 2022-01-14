Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Buys 78,833 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 78,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $1,370,117.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 104,154 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,873,730.46.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 21,287 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $477,254.54.

On Monday, November 15th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 24,400 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $548,268.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 15,600 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.51 per share, with a total value of $351,156.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 32,830 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $724,558.10.

On Monday, November 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 302,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.31 per share, with a total value of $6,737,620.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 46,130 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $1,039,308.90.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87.

On Monday, November 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 130,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $2,923,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,306. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.89 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $2,945,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $5,122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $1,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

