Ark (ARK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $153.62 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $153.62 million and $2.26 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002658 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 134,440,451 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

