Oasis Network (ROSE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $566.43 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $2.05 billion and $566.43 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001367 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 63.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000101 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 96.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

