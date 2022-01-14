QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Fritz Prinz Sells 155,600 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $3,280,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,178,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,894,928. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 10.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. Equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after buying an additional 179,526 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in QuantumScape by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in QuantumScape by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

