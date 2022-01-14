Brokerages Anticipate First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. First Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

FGBI traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.89. 26,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,152. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $223.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

In other news, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 3,100 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 4,000 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.94 per share, for a total transaction of $91,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,100 shares of company stock worth $182,905 in the last 90 days. 42.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,102,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 66,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

