Mirrored Microsoft Achieves Market Cap of $13.20 Million (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market cap of $13.20 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can now be bought for about $313.33 or 0.00728114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00063885 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00075202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.03 or 0.07673267 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,080.80 or 1.00111181 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00069341 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 42,113 coins. The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Microsoft

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Microsoft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Microsoft using one of the exchanges listed above.

