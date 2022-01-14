Brokerages Anticipate Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:ONCY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. 437,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,925. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the third quarter valued at $27,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 71.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

