Fear NFTs (FEAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.31 Million

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear NFTs has a total market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00063885 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00075202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.03 or 0.07673267 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,080.80 or 1.00111181 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00069341 BTC.

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

