Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.89.
J has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.
In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:J traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $132.92. 352,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $149.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.70. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.
Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile
Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.
