Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.89.

J has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,890,000 after buying an additional 92,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,907,000 after purchasing an additional 408,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,659,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,799,000 after purchasing an additional 31,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,262,000 after purchasing an additional 96,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,481,000 after purchasing an additional 504,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $132.92. 352,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $149.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.70. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

