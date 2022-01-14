Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KDP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

KDP stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,011,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,508,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,347 shares of company stock worth $2,971,569. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,107 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,004,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,509,000 after acquiring an additional 673,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,721 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

