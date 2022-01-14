-$0.27 EPS Expected for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. Hyliion posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hyliion.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS.

HYLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyliion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

Shares of NYSE HYLN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,268,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,265. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $913.36 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $2,493,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,621 shares of company stock worth $136,031 and sold 950,792 shares worth $7,350,092. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hyliion by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,334,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,749,000 after purchasing an additional 222,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hyliion by 313.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hyliion by 4,138.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,521,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyliion by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 116,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hyliion by 494.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 926,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

