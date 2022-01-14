Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Receives $14.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.71.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CD. Morgan Stanley cut Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th.
Chindata Group stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,627. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 86.51 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Chindata Group has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $27.47.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 33,228 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,135,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth $11,688,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Chindata Group by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,405,000. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.
About Chindata Group
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
