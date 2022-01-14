Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Receives $14.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CD. Morgan Stanley cut Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Chindata Group stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,627. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 86.51 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Chindata Group has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 33,228 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,135,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth $11,688,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Chindata Group by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,405,000. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

