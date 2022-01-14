$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $2,430,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,347 shares of company stock worth $2,971,569 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 143,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

KDP traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.28. 8,011,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,508,136. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28. The company has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $39.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

