Artfinity (AT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,229.00

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, Artfinity has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. Artfinity has a market capitalization of $117,259.81 and approximately $2,229.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Artfinity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Artfinity

AT is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

Artfinity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

