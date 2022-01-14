Master Contract Token (MCT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $63,180.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $63,180.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

