GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.14. GFL Environmental reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. GFL Environmental’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

GFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,420 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,764 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,600,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,218,000 after acquiring an additional 564,807 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,976 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,301,000 after acquiring an additional 172,272 shares during the period. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GFL traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $26.79 and a 52-week high of $43.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -1.88%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

