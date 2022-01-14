Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 7,990.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 114.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 19.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. 2,509,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,355. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.52.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.