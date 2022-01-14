Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EVVTY shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Evolution AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of EVVTY traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.36. 142,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,835. Evolution AB has a fifty-two week low of $96.42 and a fifty-two week high of $201.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.00 and its 200 day moving average is $154.67.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

