Cat Token (CAT) Price Hits $0.41 on Exchanges

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Cat Token has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $40,900.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cat Token coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cat Token has traded up 47.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.00337727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008781 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000858 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cat Token Coin Profile

Cat Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cat Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cat Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

