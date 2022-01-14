$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl purchased 10,000 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $189,230.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,418,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after buying an additional 283,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 6.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after buying an additional 136,319 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 132.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,195,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 680,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 339,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OESX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

