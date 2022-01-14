$0.54 EPS Expected for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

CMCO traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.53. 76,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,202. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $400,968.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $852,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,175,000 after purchasing an additional 49,287 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,523,000 after purchasing an additional 398,283 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,412,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,157,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,359,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,579,000 after purchasing an additional 205,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.