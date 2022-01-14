$0.56 EPS Expected for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on GXO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

GXO Logistics stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.32. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

