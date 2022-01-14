Status Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $220.71 million and approximately $87.05 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can now be purchased for $0.0636 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Status

Status is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

