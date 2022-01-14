Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.68 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will report sales of $18.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $41.00 million. Arvinas reported sales of $2.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 741.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $39.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.90 million to $61.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $91.01 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $162.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arvinas.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.71.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,657 shares of company stock valued at $38,807,660 in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arvinas by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Arvinas by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARVN traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.42. 478,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,990. Arvinas has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $108.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.93.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.