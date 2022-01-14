Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00209674 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00046162 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00036740 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.21 or 0.00460816 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00077042 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001307 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

