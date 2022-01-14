Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will report sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the lowest is $1.87 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $7.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 405,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,117,667. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,381,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Avantor by 111,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 40,122 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 10.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Avantor by 142.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 55,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 32,356 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,767,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,052. Avantor has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average is $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

