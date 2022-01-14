Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $45.03

Shares of Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.03 and traded as low as $45.00. Dongfeng Motor Group shares last traded at $45.57, with a volume of 3,606 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Dongfeng Motor Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.