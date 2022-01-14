Insider Buying: RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Director Purchases 600 Shares of Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Director Elizabeth F. Whited purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE RPM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,148. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.43 and a 52-week high of $101.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in RPM International by 339.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after buying an additional 79,342 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,083,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

