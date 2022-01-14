Firo Hits One Day Volume of $2.01 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Firo has a total market cap of $57.37 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.48 or 0.00010418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011355 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

TecraCoin (ERC20) (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18,696,144.09 or 0.00002296 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Ginga Finance (GIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000104 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,791,649 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

