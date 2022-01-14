-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 9 Meters Biopharma.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 120,000 shares of company stock worth $118,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,566,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,636,000 after purchasing an additional 81,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,925,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,624,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 250,549 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 2,367.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,165,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $3,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMTR traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 904,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,391. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.26.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.