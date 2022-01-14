Brokerages Expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.21). IVERIC bio posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISEE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.67. 1,154,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,587. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $52,511.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms bought 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,398. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,765,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,533 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,286 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,055,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,402 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,750,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

