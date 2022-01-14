PegNet (PEG) Trading 504.8% Higher This Week

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 1,008.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PegNet has a market capitalization of $842,858.12 and $288.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded up 504.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00064183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00075408 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.32 or 0.07689156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,035.20 or 0.99961553 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00068946 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

