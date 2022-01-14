Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.05 Million

Analysts predict that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will announce sales of $106.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.00 million. Livent reported sales of $82.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $403.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $398.00 million to $408.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $512.18 million, with estimates ranging from $459.70 million to $540.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Livent.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LTHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,305,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,696,000 after purchasing an additional 609,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Livent by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,648,000 after purchasing an additional 272,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,086,000 after acquiring an additional 101,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 31.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,545,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,281,000 after purchasing an additional 611,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LTHM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. Livent has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $33.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livent (LTHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.